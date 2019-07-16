PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO. 2019CW3040; Previous Case No. 09CW138 – TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, c/o Ralph B. Scanga, Mayor, P.O. Box 190, 333 Burnette Ave., Poncha Springs, CO 81242. (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicants’ attorneys: David M. Shohet of Monson, Cummins & Shohet, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Drive, Ste. 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80921, (719) 471-1212).
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence
CHAFFEE AND SAGUACHE COUNTIES
Name of Conditional Water Rights: Town of Poncha Springs Case No. 09CW138 Exchanges. Decree Description for Conditional Water Rights: Date of Original Decree: July 12, 2013. Case No.: 09CW138. Court: District Court, Water Division 2. Sources of Exchanged Water. B1. Project Water. The Town’s annual allocation of Project Water and non-sewered return flows after the Town’s use of Project Water which is to be exchanged are described as follows: a. West Slope Decrees: The Fryingpan‑Arkansas Project diverts surface water from the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the Fryingpan River and their tributaries in Pitkin County. The principal water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 4613 (District Court, Garfield County) dated June 20, 1958, and August 3, 1959; and were modified by the Decree in Case No. W‑829‑76 (District Court, Water Division No. 5) dated November 27, 1979; and were supplemented by the Decree in Case No. 83CW352 (District Court, Water Division No. 5) dated May 31, 1985. These water rights have an appropriation date of July 29, 1957. Water diverted under these decrees travels under the Continental Divide through Boustead Tunnel, which empties into Turquoise Reservoir. This water may be stored in Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir and elsewhere, and applied to beneficial use within Southeastern’s District boundaries. Because the water is imported from another river basin, it is fully consumable in Water Division 2. b. East Slope Decrees: The Fryingpan‑Arkansas Project also diverts and stores surface water from the Arkansas River and its tributaries in Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, and Pueblo Counties. The principal water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 5141 (District Court, Chaffee County) dated July 9, 1969; and Civil Action No. B‑42135 (District Court, Pueblo County) dated June 25, 1962; and were modified and supplemented by the Decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. These water rights include storage in Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Pueblo Reservoir and elsewhere, with an appropriation date of February 10, 1939, and are expressly decreed for reuse and exchange for beneficial use within Southeastern’s District boundaries. Under these decrees, Turquoise Reservoir and Twin Lakes Reservoir may store native water or imported water, directly or by exchange with each other or with Pueblo Reservoir. The Applicant is eligible to receive annual allocations of Project Water from The Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District (“Southeastern District”). Poncha is also eligible, and has the first right of refusal, to purchase any return flows generated from its use of Project Water therefrom. The Southeastern District allocates Project Water annually based on its principles, policies, rules, and regulations. Any and all use of Project Water and return flows will be pursuant to and subject to the above-referenced decrees for the Fryingpan‑Arkansas Project, and to all lawful rules, regulations, policies, and contract obligations of the Southeastern District. Any decree entered in this case will not give Applicant any rights to use Fryingpan‑Arkansas Project structures, or any rights of ownership or rights to purchase or receive allocations of Project Water or return flows therefrom, but will not alter the existing rights, including allocation rights, held by Applicant. Applicant will use Project Water and return flows therefrom only if, and when, and to the extent they have purchased Project Water after it is allocated to them by the Southeastern District. B2. McPherson Ditch Water Rights. The McPherson Ditch was decreed on June 19, 1890, District Court in the original adjudication of the Fourth Judicial District of the State of Colorado, sitting in and for the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, In the Matter of a Certain Petition for Adjudication of the Priority of Rights to the Use of Water for Irrigation in Water District 11. The decreed point of diversion in the original decree for the McPherson Ditch is on the north bank of the South Arkansas River, a tributary to the Arkansas River, 400 feet due south of the quarter corner between Sections 9 and 10, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The McPherson Ditch=s source of water is the South Arkansas River, a tributary of the Arkansas River, Chaffee County, Colorado. By Decree Changing Point of Diversion dated July 5, 1956, in Case No. 4502, Chaffee County District Court, State of Colorado, the point of diversion for the entire 1.0 cfs of water decreed to the McPherson Ditch, was changed from the original decreed point of diversion, as set forth above, to the headgate of the Murray Ditch. The headgate of the Murray Ditch as fixed by decree dated February 1, 1902, Case No. 1735, in Chaffee County District Court, is described at a point located on the north bank of the South Arkansas River, a tributary to the Arkansas River, at a point whence the northeast corner of Section 10, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, of the N.M.P.M. bears north 39 degrees east, a distance of 5,200 feet in Chaffee County, Colorado. Applicant, under Case No. 99CW183, changed the McPherson Ditch for dedication and use under the Applicant’s existing plan for augmentation and exchange as previously decreed in Case No. 82CW104, to augment Applicant’s municipal uses. The Court in Case No. 99CW183 found that the total historical depletions of the McPherson Ditch were 43.4 annual acre feet. The historical depletions from the McPherson Ditch water right were also changed for storage at O’Haver Reservoir for use under and in accordance under the Applicant’s existing augmentation decree. B3. Friend Ranch Water Rights. Under Case No. 07CW111, the Applicant was awarded a change of the historical stream depletions of the Friend Ranch Water Rights from irrigation use to municipal, and augmentation uses for the Applicant’s existing and future service areas (“Friend Ranch Decree”). The Applicant’s Friend Ranch Water Rights available for exchange are described as the historical average stream depletions of 61.3 acre feet of the Little Cochetopa Water Rights (Huntzicker Ditch and the Hensie Ditch No. 1), 60.7 annual acre feet of the Mundlein Ditch No. 2, and 89.0 annual acre feet of the Pass Creek Water Rights (Boon Ditch No. 2 and the Hensie Ditch No. 2) available during the historical irrigation season of April through October, as quantified under the final decree entered in Case No. 07CW111. The amount and availability of the Friend Ranch Water Rights available for exchange in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Friend Ranch Decree after the Friend Ranch Water Rights have already been exchanged into O’Haver Reservoir, North Fork Reservoir or Boss Lake (“South Arkansas Reservoirs”), and then released from the South Arkansas Reservoirs for the operation of this exchange. C. Reach of Exchanges. 1. Project Water. The appropriative right of exchange for Project Water begins at the confluence of Little Cochetopa Creek and the South Arkansas River located in Section 8, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., up Little Cochetopa Creek to the confluence of Little Cochetopa Creek and Pass Creek located in the NW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 18, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., then up Pass Creek to the headgate of the Velotta Ditch No. 1 located at a point on the north bank of Pass Creek, whence the East Quarter Corner of Section 13, Township 49 North, Range 7 East, of the N.M.P.M., bears South 74°45’ East, 1760 feet. 2. Non-Sewered Project Water Return Flows. Applicant’s appropriative right of exchange of non-sewered Project Water return flows is from Little Cochetopa Creek and the South Arkansas River, to the confluence of Little Cochetopa Creek and Pass Creek, then up Pass Creek to the headgate of the Velotta Ditch No. 1, all as described above. 3. McPherson Ditch. The reach of Applicant’s appropriative right of exchange for the McPherson Ditch operates from the headgate of the McPherson Ditch on the South Arkansas River to the confluence of Little Cochetopa Creek and the South Arkansas, up Little Cochetopa Creek to the confluence of Little Cochetopa Creek and Pass Creek, then up Pass Creek to the headgate of the Velotta Ditch No. 1. All of these points are described above. The Applicant also stores the McPherson Ditch Water Right depletion credits in O’Haver Reservoir pursuant to the decree entered in Case No. 99CW183. The Applicant is entitled to release its stored McPherson Ditch Water Right depletion credits from O’Haver Reservoir to Poncha Creek, which returns to the South Arkansas at the confluence with Poncha Creek located in SW1/4 of the SW1/4, Section 10, Township 49 North, Range 8 East, N.M.P.M., which is above the McPherson Ditch headgate. The Applicant can therefore utilize the same appropriative right of exchange for any fully consumable McPherson Ditch Water Right it stores and releases from O’Haver Reservoir. 4. Stored Friend Ranch Water Rights. The Applicant’s appropriative right of exchange of its adjudicated historical depletions from the Friend Ranch Water Rights as released from storage in the South Arkansas Reservoirs operates from the confluence of Little Cochetopa Creek and the South Arkansas, and from this point up Little Cochetopa Creek to the confluence of Little Cochetopa Creek and Pass Creek, then up Pass Creek to the headgate of the Velotta Ditch No. 1. When the Friend Ranch Water Rights depletion credits are released from O’Haver Reservoir, the exchange operates from the confluence of the South Arkansas River and Poncha Creek to the confluence of the South Arkansas River and Little Cochetopa Creek then up to the confluence of Little Cochetopa Creek and Pass Creek, then up Pass Creek to the headgate of the Velotta Ditch No. 1. D. Appropriation Date. November 23, 2009. E. Amounts: 1. Project Water. The amount of the exchange of Project water and Project water return flows within the exchange reach on the South Arkansas River (for Project water return flows), Little Cochetopa Creek and Pass Creek shall be limited to the amount of Applicant’s available Project Water, with an annual maximum of 70 acre feet of water, at a maximum exchange rate of 2.0 c.f.s., conditional. 2. McPherson Ditch. The amount of the exchange of the McPherson Ditch Water adjudicated historical depletions within the exchange reach on the South Arkansas River, Little Cotchetopa Creek, and Pass Creek is an annual maximum of 70 acre feet of water, at a maximum exchange rate of 2.0 c.f.s., conditional, for combined storage releases from O’Haver Reservoir and direct exchanges of historical depletion credits from the McPherson Ditch. However, consistent with the average annual historical depletions of the McPherson Ditch determined in 99CW183, direct exchange of the McPherson Ditch water right surface diversions, not including as placed into storage, shall always be limited to the 43.4 acre feet of average annual historical depletions at a rate not to exceed 1.0 cfs and subject to such other limitations as exist in 99CW183. 3. Stored Friend Ranch Water Rights. The amount of the exchange of Friend Ranch Water Rights historical depletions within the exchange reach of the South Arkansas River, Little Cochetopa Creek, and Pass Creek, as released from storage in the South Arkansas Reservoirs, is an annual maximum of 70 acre feet of water, at a maximum exchange rate of 2.0 c.f.s., conditional. The total amount of all exchanges under this decree do not exceed a combined 70 annual acre feet which is the storage capacity of the Friend Ranch Reservoir. The total rate of all exchanges under this decree do not exceed 6.0 c.f.s. F. Uses. The use of the exchanged water is for all municipal uses as part of Applicant’s integrated water supply system for its existing and future service area, including, without limitation, domestic, irrigation, fire protection, recreational purposes, fish and wildlife propagation, commercial and industrial, and for augmentation, exchange and replacement purposes, in accordance with the Applicant’s decreed plans for augmentation in Case Nos. 82CW104, 99CW183, and 07CW111. Such uses may be for immediate application or placed into storage for subsequent beneficial use. These beneficial uses include use, reuse, and successive use to extinction. Detailed Outline of Diligence. The Town of Poncha Springs Case No. 09CW138 Exchanges are part of Applicant’s integrated water supply system, which consist of surface water rights and storage water rights. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b), work on one component of an integrated system shall be considered in finding that reasonable diligence has been shown for all components of the integrated system. During this diligence period, Applicant has performed significant work within its service boundaries and on its municipal water system to develop the decreed Town of Poncha Springs Case No. 09CW138 Exchanges as part of its integrated municipal supply system. Applicant has entered into a contract with Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District on December, 1, 2016, for 10 acre-feet of excess capacity water storage rights in Pueblo Reservoir, which was subsequently increased to 50-acre feet in 2018. This account will help facilitate the use of the Friend Ranch Water Rights. Applicant also negotiated a renewal of its December 9, 1982 Agreement with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District allowing the storage of the exchanged Friend Ranch Water Rights in O’Haver Reservoir, North Fork Reservoir, and Boss Lake. Applicant has also restored the Mundlein and Velotta Ditches from their head gates to Friend Ranch Reservoir, installed new augmentation stations and measuring devices, and installed a new gauge station on the South Arkansas River. During this diligence period, Applicant has also performed significant work within its service boundaries and on its municipal water system. This work included extending a water main across US Highway 50 and extension of water main eastward across the visitor’s center property in preparation for US Hwy 285 water main loop to CR128. This work also including improving Poncha Well Nos. 3 and 4 and implementing a phosphate process for all wells for corrosion control. Poncha Springs has also expended significant funds on a major water infrastructure improvement project, which included over 5,800 linear feet of new main lines, a new well and a 400,000 gallon elevated storage tank. The total cost of these actions was approximately $2,250,000.00, including material, labor, and consulting costs. This is in addition to routine maintenance of all Applicant’s water rights. Poncha Springs has also incurred legal, engineering, and administrative fees related to its water supply system consisting of, without limitation, water supply, and distribution analysis, water rights planning, Water Court filings, well permitting, and water rights administration matters. Furthermore, the Applicant has actively cooperated with the Division Engineer to maintain and improve its integrated water system. Name and address of the owners of land on which structures are located. The Velotta Ditch No. 1 is located upon land owned by the Bureau of Reclamation, whose address is c/o Signe Snortland, Area Manager, Eastern Colorado Area Office, 11056 W. County Road 18E, Loveland, Colorado 80537-9711.
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of August, 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 10th day of July, 2019.
_/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail July 16, 2019
