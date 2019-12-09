PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY,
STATE OF COLORADO
142 Crestone Avenue
Salida, Colorado 81201
Plaintiff: KIMBERLY RICHARDSON
v.
Defendants: JAMES RICHARDSON and RICHARDSON FAMILY RANCH, LLC, DISSOLVED FEBRUARY 28, 2019
Attorneys for Plaintiff:
Christopher P. Carrington, #37004
Molly S. Ballard, #42604
Richards Carrington, LLC
1444 Blake Street
Denver, Colorado 80202
Phone Number: 303-962-2690
E-mail: chris@richardscarrington.com
Case No. 2019CV30026
Division 2
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
To the Above-Named Defendant: James Richardson
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35* days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35* days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action: for breach of contract and judicial supervision of dissolution of the Richardson Family Ranch, LLC, dissolved February 28, 2019.
Dated this 13th day of November, 2019.
Published in The Mountain Mail.
First Publication: November 18, 2019.
Last Publication: December 16, 2019.
This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure.
*Rule 12(a), C.R.C.P., allows 35 days for answer or response where service of process is by publication. However, under various statutes, a different time is set forth, e.g., §38-6-104, C.R.S. (eminent domain); §38-36-121, C.R.S. (Torrens registration).
