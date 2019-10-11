PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ELECTION
Coordinated Election
Chaffee County, Colorado
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Per Colorado Revised Statute 1-5-205 Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder, Lori Mitchell, announces that the 2019 Coordinated Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Ballots will be mailed to all active voters beginning on October 14, 2019. The ballot packet will include: One (1) ballot, one (1) secrecy sleeve with voter instructions on it, and one (1) return envelope. Voters will mark their ballot, insert the ballot into the secrecy sleeve, insert the secrecy sleeve into the return envelope, sign the affidavit on the envelope where indicated and mail or drop-off the voted ballot to a 24 Hour Secure Ballot Box or Voter Service and Polling Center.
To check your voter status visit www.GoVoteColorado.com or contact the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 719-530-5606.
REPLACEMENT MAIL BALLOTS: If you spoil, deface, or lose your mail ballot, you may obtain a replacement mail ballot by visiting the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida or by calling the Elections office at 719-530-5606.
Ballots must be RECEIVED at the Chaffee County Elections office or a designated Drop-off/Voter Service and Polling Center by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order for your vote(s) to be counted. Ballots received after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.
Postmarks do not count as a received date. If mailing back your ballot, please affix a First Class/Forever stamp.
24-Hour Secure Drop Box locations:
Curbside-County Clerk’s Office
104 Crestone Ave., Salida
October 14 through November 5th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Outside the Motor Vehicle Branch Office
112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista
October 14 through November 5th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Voter Service and Polling Centers: Register to vote, update your registration, request a new or replacement ballot, drop-off your voted mail ballot, vote on an accessible electronic voting tablet.
Salida VSPC - Chaffee County Clerk’s Office
104 Crestone Ave., Salida
Monday, through Friday, October 28 through November 4th 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 2nd 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Election Day, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Buena Vista VSPC - Chaffee County Clerk’s Motor Vehicle Branch Office
112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista
Monday through Friday October 30th through November 4th, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 2, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 5, 2018 Election Day, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 11, 2019
