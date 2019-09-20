PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY,
COLORADO
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave.
P.O. Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
10100 HWY 50, LLC
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE PONCHA HOT SPRINGS COMPANY, A.E. SCOTT and MARGIE BARNWELL SCOTT, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action,
Defendants.
Attorney
Name: Greg Powell
Address: Powell & Murphy, P.C.
417 West 1st Street
Post Office Box 1380
Salida, CO 81201
Phone: (719)539-8604
Fax: (719)539-8642
E-mail: greg@powellandmurphy.com
Atty. Reg. #: 24025
Case Number:
2019CV030028
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: THE PONCHA HOT SPRINGS COMPANY, A.E. SCOTT and MARGIE BARNWELL SCOTT, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court of this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described on Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and by this reference made a part hereof.
Dated September 11, 2019.
POWELL & MURPHY, P.C.
By: /s/ Greg Powell, Esq.
Greg Powell, #24025
Attorney for Plaintiff
Published in The Mountain Mail.
First Publication: September 13, 2019
Last Publication: October 11, 2019
This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure. This form should not be used where personal service is desired.
Exhibit A
A tract of land located in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE1/4 NW1/4) of Section 10, Township 49 North, Range 8 East of the N.M.P.M., in the Town of Poncha Springs, Chaffee County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a rebar with a plastic cap at the Southeast corner of Parcel 2A of the quiet title decree recorded at Reception No. 356106 of the Chaffee County records; Thence North 00°02’23” West along the east boundary of said Parcel 2A to another rebar with a plastic cap at the Northeast corner of said parcel; Thence South 76°15’57” East 15.69 feet to a rebar with a 1 ½” aluminum cap; Thence South 87°17’37” East 33.52 feet to a rebar with a plastic cap at the Northwest corner of Parcel 1 of the aforementioned quiet title decree; Thence South 00°25’50” East along the monumented west boundary of said Parcel 1, a distance of 200.42 feet; Thence North 89°57’23” West 50.09 feet to the point of beginning.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 13, 20, 27 and October 4 and 11, 2019
