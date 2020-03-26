PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN oF PONCHA SPRINGS
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-2
AN ORDINANCE REESTABLISHING THE SIZE, MEMBERSHIP AND TERMS OF MEMBERS OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs is a Colorado statutory municipality governed by its elected Board of Trustees; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has authority pursuant to C.R.S. §31-15-101, et seq. and §31-16-101, et seq. to adopt and enforce all ordinances; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has authority to adopt and enforce ordinances governing land use, zoning and the development of land pursuant to, among other authority CRS 31-23-101 et seq; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees wishes to exercise the authority granted by CRS 31-23-203(4) to reestablish the size, membership and terms of members of the Planning Commission.
NOW THEREFORE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES:
Section 1. Planning Commission Reestablished.
The size, membership and terms of members of the Planning Commission are hereby reestablished, as follows:
• The Planning Commission shall consist of seven (7) members, all of whom shall be appointed by the Board of Trustees. Five 5) citizen members shall be residents of the Town and registered electors. Two (2) members shall be members of the Board of Trustees, which members may or may not include the Mayor, as the Board shall determine. The Board of Trustees shall have the authority to remove any member of the Commission.
• Citizen members of the Planning Commission shall serve terms of four (4) years; provided, however, that two of the five citizen members shall serve terms of two years, commencing upon their appointment in 2020, and three of the five citizen members shall serve terms of four years, commencing upon their appointment in 2020, such that the citizen membership of the Commission shall be staggered to result in either two or three citizen members being appointed every two years, commencing with the appointment of two members in 2022.
• Vacancies in the citizen members of the Commission caused by resignation, moving out of the limits of the Town, or removal shall filled by the Board of Trustees for the remaining term.
• The Board of Trustee members of the Commission shall be appointed by the Board of Trustees and shall serve terms that are coextensive with their then current term on the Board. Board members may vote on the question of their own appointment to the Commission.
• Four members of the Commission shall constitute a quorum for the conduct of business and a majority of the quorum present is required for the passage of any motion or other action.
• The Commission shall adopt and amend bylaws for the conduct of its affairs, and shall provide the same to the Board of Trustees for its final approval.
Section 2. Conflicting Ordinances Repealed. Any ordinance of the Town which conflicts with the provisions of this ordinance is hereby repealed.
PASSED AND APPROVED, this ___ day of _____________, 2020 by the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees.
________________________
Ralph B. Scanga, Mayor
ATTEST:
____________________________
Brian Berger Administrative
Officer/Clerk/Treasurer
[seal]
Published in The Mountain Mail March 26, 2020
Posted at the Town Hall on ________, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.