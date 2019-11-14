PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) is accepting letters of interest from persons desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board. The Advisory Board consists of no fewer than five and no more than seven. At least one member shall represent each of the following areas: One member shall be the Chaffee County Executive Director of Human Services, and one member shall be a representative from a marijuana cultivation facility subject to the Chaffee County excise tax. The remaining members may be selected from a County law enforcement agency, and community members having knowledge of existing youth organizations or county programs. The community members shall be selected and approved by the BoCC, based on appropriate geographic representation of the County. All such members shall be full time residents of Chaffee County. To the extent possible, community members should not be affiliated with an organization applying for funding with the County. The County Finance Officer shall serve as an advisor to the Board. One member from the community and one member for Law Enforcement are to be filled at this time.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse, 104 Crestone, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to pbaldwin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 7 and 14, 2019
