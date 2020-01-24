PUBLIC NOTICE
PURSUANT TO THE LIQUOR LAWS
OF COLORADO
Pursuant to the Liquor Laws of the State of Colorado, Tacos El Tapatio LLC, dba Tacos El Tapatio has requested The Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado to grant a Hotel & Restaurant (city) License to sell Malt, Vinous and Spirituous Liquor by the drink for consumption on the premises at 136 East Second Street, Salida, Colorado and in Chaffee County.
A hearing on the application received December 23, 2019 will be held before the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado.
At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
LIQUOR LICENSING AUTHORITY
_____________________________
Kathy Smith, Assistant Deputy City Clerk
Premises Posted: Friday-January 24, 2020
Publish in Mountain Mail: January 24, 2020
Published in The Mountain Mail January 24, 2020
