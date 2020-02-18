PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO ESTABLISH
A BRANCH OF A STATE MEMBER BANK
High Country Bank, Salida, Colorado, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to establish a branch at 110 Main Street, Unit 400, Longmont, CO 80501. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application including the record of performance of applicant banks in helping to meet local credit needs.
You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, One Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO 64198. The comment period will not end before March 4, 2020. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Dennis Denney, Assistant Vice President, at (816) 881-2633. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 18, 2020
