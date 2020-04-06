PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Salida
410 W Highway 50
Salida, Colorado 81201
The City of Salida is requesting bids from interested teams for design and construction of a 16,000 to 18,000 square feet skate park in Centennial Park.
Bids will be received online at the project page on BidNetDirect.com below until 3:00 PM, May 1, 2020. They will be opened, read aloud and tabulated from May 4 - 7, 2020.
The skate park project will be designed with input from the Department and the Friends of Salida Skate parks organization constructed by the bidder. Copies of contract documents and RFP can be found at Rocky Mountain E-purchasing at: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1
Project title: City of Salida Skate park
Project number: 2019 - PR - 13
There will be a recommended pre-bid meeting on April 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Attendance is virtual and can be accessed here:
Online Meeting location:
Phone Numbers:
(US)+1 541-647-1789
PIN: 556 572 626#
Purpose of the meeting is to go over project goals with prospective bidders, to review the areas of work, and to answer any questions.
The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Dates of Advertisement: April 2, 6, and 8, 2020
/s/ Mike Post
Director of Parks and Recreation
Published in The Mountain Mail April 2, 6 and 8, 2020
