PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Michael R. Bierma, Deceased.
Case Number 19PR30033
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.
Vanessa Bierma, Personal Representative
C/O Gubbels Law Office, P.C.
402 N. Wilcox Street, Suite 100
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Gubbels Law Office, P.C.
402 N. Wilcox Street, Ste. 100
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Phone Number: 303-688-1655
FAX Number: 303-688-7511
Darrell J. Gubbels, #15810
E-mail: Darrell@gubbelslaw.com
Jaime L. Stewart, #34636
E-mail: Jaime@gubbelslaw.com
Published in The Mountain Mail July 30 and August 6 and 13, 2019
