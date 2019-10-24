PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address:
Chaffee County Combined Court
142 Crestone Avenue
Salida, CO 81201
In the Interest of:
Mya Elise Quillen
Case Number: 19PR11
Division Courtroom
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.
To: Johnny Sands
A hearing on Permanent Garnishment for Guardianship - Mya Elise Quillen will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Date: 11/7/19
Time: 2:00
Courtroom or Division: District
Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO
The hearing will take approximately 1 hour.
Rebecca Brown
813 S. Gunnison
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Published in The Mountain Mail October 10, 17 and 24, 2019
PUBLIC NOTICE
Amended
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Morrison Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption
Applicant: Gerald Morrison
Location: 15974 County Road 306, Buena Vista
Zone: Residential
Request: To subdivide 10.81 acres into two lots and one outlot with the minimum lot size of 2.0 acres. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property. This application is being reviewed concurrently with the Morrison Minor Subdivision.
Board of County Commissioners Hearings: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Land Use hearing items start at 9:15 a.m., to be held in the Chaffee County Annex, 112 Linderman, Buena Vista. Location amended
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 24, 2019
