PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, March 9th, 2020 – 6:30p.m.
Public Hearing – Zoning Map Amendment
The Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO on March 9th, 2020 regarding a Zoning Map Amendment and requested zoning associated with an Annexation Petition submitted by Tailwind Group, LLC for parcel number 380511200034, 54.25 acres, situated east of Tailwind Village Subdivision, south of Hwy 50 and north of Little River Ranch/a portion of unincorporated Chaffee County owned by Paul Moltz.
Public Notice is also hereby given:
Monday, March 23rd, 2020 – 6:30p.m.
Public Hearing – Annexation and Zoning Map Amendment
The Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO on March 23rd, 2020 regarding an Annexation Petition and associated Zoning Map Amendment submitted by Tailwind Group, LLC for parcel number 380511200034, 54.25 acres, situated east of Tailwind Village Subdivision, south of Hwy 50 and north of Little River Ranch/a portion of unincorporated Chaffee County owned by Paul Moltz.
The hearings are for the purpose of taking public comment on proposed amendments to the Town of Poncha Springs Zoning District Map
Published in The Mountain Mail February 5, 2020
