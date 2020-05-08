PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 09
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 10 AND CHAPTER 11 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING THE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN CITY PARKS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance and protection of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations within Chapter 10 and Chapter 11 of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”) concerning the consumption of alcohol in City parks and on City property; and
WHEREAS, Colorado Revised Statute section 44-3-901 allows public consumption of alcoholic beverages in a public place, other than a public right of way, if it “has been specifically authorized by ordinance, resolution or rule adopted by a municipality, [or] City,” and
WHEREAS, the Council now wishes to further amend Chapter 10 and Chapter of the Code to permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages in City parks, recreational facilities and open space within the City, as permitted by state law, and in order to increase and build economic development opportunities for local business establishments by utilizing public spaces; and
WHEREAS, the City Council now desires to amend the Code to reflect those recommendations as provided below.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2. Section 10-7-30 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning possession and consumption of alcohol beverages in certain places, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 10-7-30. - Possession and consumption of alcohol beverages in certain places.
Possession and consumption in public restricted. It is a violation subject to the provisions of Chapter 1, Article IV of this Code for any person to consume any alcohol beverage or to possess any unsealed or open container containing any alcoholic beverage in or on any of the following described places: public ways, sidewalks, streets, alleys, parks or parkways; within or upon any public portion of a building, grounds or real property operated by any governmental entity within the City; or upon any parking lot, public or private, generally open to members of the public, unless. For the purpose of this subsection, an unsealed or open container shall not include a container of vinous liquor that has been resealed pursuant to the provisions of Section 12-47-411(3.5), C.R.S., the Colorado Revised Statutes, as amended, and is clearly recognizable to a police officer as a container that has been resealed by the hotel or restaurant license holder.
Alcohol beverage on school grounds. No person shall carry or have any open containers of alcohol beverages on any street, sidewalk, alley or other public place, in any vehicle or on the grounds or in the facilities of any public or private school, college or university except where authorized by the governing authority of such institution.
Drinking in restricted places. No person shall drink any alcohol beverages in or on any of the above enumerated places.
Exemption. The foregoing prohibitions shall not apply to any place duly licensed for the sale of alcohol beverages, or as provided in Section 11-6-80 of this Code.
Open container in vehicle. It is a misdemeanor for any person to possess any unsealed or open container containing any alcohol beverage in any vehicle on any public way, sidewalk, street, alley, park or parkway, or upon any parking lot, public or private, generally open to members of the public. For the purpose of this subsection, an unsealed or open container shall not include a container of vinous liquor that has been resealed pursuant to the provisions of the Colorado Revised Statutes Section 12-47-411(3.5), C.R.S., and is clearly recognizable to a police officer as a container that has been resealed by the hotel or restaurant license holder.
Evidence of alcohol beverage. In prosecutions for violation of this Section, it shall be prima facie evidence that a beverage or liquid is an alcohol beverage if it is or was contained within a container labeled as an alcohol beverage or it either looks like, smells like or tastes like an alcohol beverage.
Section 3. Section 11-6-10(e) of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning private use of City parks, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 11-6-10. - Private use of City parks.
…
(e) Prohibited acts.
(1) Damage to park property. No private person using a City park for a meeting or performance shall damage or deface the foliage, furniture or improvements within the park in any way, shape or form.
(2) Interfering with private activities. No private person shall in any way interfere with, obstruct or interrupt any performance or meeting within a City park for which the City Council has given permission.
(3) The consumption of alcoholic beverages, as defined by the Colorado Liquor Code in Section 10-7-10 of this Code is prohibited unless a special exception is obtained pursuant to Section 10-7-40 of this Code, or unless as provided in Section 11-6-80 of this Code.
Section 4. A new section 11-6-80 of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning Alcoholic beverages, is hereby adopted in its entirety to read as follows:
Sec. 11-6-80. – Alcoholic beverages.
Consumption of alcoholic beverages in designated City parks is permitted only in compliance with, and pursuant to, the terms of any applicable resolution adopted by City Council authorizing such consumption, amended from time to time. The consumption and/or storage of any alcohol beverage, as defined by the Colorado Liquor Code, is permitted in Riverside Park and Centennial Park, so long as, and only so long as, such alcohol beverage has been purchased in a manner authorized, and is being consumed by persons permitted, by applicable state law. It shall be unlawful to sell any alcohol beverage within any City park, recreation facility or open space unless such sales are made pursuant to a special event permit issued by the City in accordance with C.R.S. Title 44, Article 5.
Section 5. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 5th day of May, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 19th day of May, 2020.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ______day of _________________, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:________
Mayor
ATTEST: (SEAL)
By:____________
Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ______ day of , 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ____ day of , 2020.
By:_______________________
Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail May 8, 2020
