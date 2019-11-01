PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE

AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HOTEL FINANCE PARTNERS INC

1400 BROADFIELD BLVD STE 600

HOUSTON , TX 77084

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to GUARDIAN TAX CO LLC  the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:

PT BLKS 15 AND 18

PT VAC ALLEY BLK 15 AND

PT VAC BARNHILL ST

COMPRISING LAND BENEATH

THE LODGE  GARFIELD

REC  359295  417001  417002  418506

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GUARDIAN TAX CO LLC .

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014;

That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of INN VESTORS INC and/or it’s successors, assigns, heirs and estates for said year 2014;

That said GUARDIAN TAX CO LLC  on the 22nd day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to GUARDIAN TAX CO LLC  on the 19th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed;

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.

This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Mountain Mail on October 18, 2019, October 25, 2019 and November 1, 2019.

SEAL

Witness my hand this 16th day of October 2019

/s/ Dee Dee Copper

Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado

Published in The Mountain Mail October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

