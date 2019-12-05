PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET
(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Chaffee County Fire Protection District for the ensuing year of 2020; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the administrative office of Chaffee County Fire Protection District (499 Antero Cir. in Buena Vista), where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at a Public Hearing scheduled during the regular meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at CCFPD Station #1 (499 Antero Cir. in Buena Vista) on December 10th, 2019 at 7pm. Any interested elector of Chaffee County Fire Protection District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 5, 2019
