PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Salida (CITY) hereby notifies its citizens and the general public that it is seeking funding assistance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Water Quality Control Division from its State Revolving Fund (SRF) program to assist in water system improvements. A project needs assessment (PNA) was developed as part of the loan application process. The project is to replace an aging and faulty distribution trunk line in mostly the same corridor, but with some amendments to alignment for better long-term access. The intent is to keep the service area with as much if not more capacity for the foreseeable future. The connection points are the most logical. Project details, including the full alternatives analysis, schedule, and project costs are to be discussed at an electronic public meeting on Tuesday July 28th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
The current monthly residential water user fee per tap is $25.12 and went into effect 01/01/2020. Previous rate increase was in 2016 (2%). In addition to the $25.12 monthly fee, there is a volume fee of $1.71 per 1,000 gallons up to 13,333 gallons (first 2000 gallons excluded) + $2.28 per 1,000 gallons after 13,333 gallons.
The project area is along the proposed new 4,800 linear foot water main that is routed along existing paved roadways in unincorporated Chaffee County and Salida. There is a river crossing at the South Arkansas River that would be required under any proposed alignment for replacing the existing water main from the existing WTP to the required terminal connection point. The South Arkansas River Crossing will be planned in such a way to minimize environmental impacts and balance that with project costs. If you have questions please contact the CITY’s engineer Rick Barth at 970-384-9088 or rickb@sgm-inc.com.
All community members may join electronically using the application Zoom. Zoom is a free platform, with easy to use capabilities. A link to join via video and audio is below. Please note that if participants want to join via video to see the presentation slides, but do not want to share their own video or audio, there are options to restrict camera and microphone access. There is a chat feature that can be used to asked questions during the meeting as well. If participants wish to not join via video and audio then they may call in to the meeting using one of the numbers below, when prompted please input meeting ID and password listed below.
Zoom Meeting ID: 981 8816 5085
Zoom Password: 6NkU6Q
Published in The Mountain Mail June 24, 2020
