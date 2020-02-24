PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE of public hearing and
resolution initiating annexation proceedings
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Annexation of property hereinafter described has been presented to the Board of Trustees of the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado and found to be in apparent compliance with the applicable provisions of law. The Board of Trustees has adopted a Resolution setting a public hearing to be held at 6:30 P.M. on March 23rd, 2020, at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242, to determine if the proposed annexation complies with the applicable requirements of law.
Any person may appear at the hearing and present evidence upon any matter to be considered by the Board of Trustees. The Resolution provides as follows:
TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO
RESOLUTION #2020-1
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO AS FOLLOWS:
1. That annexation proceedings be initiated upon a Petition for Annexation of the following described property to the Town, which Petition appears to be in substantial compliance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 31, Article 12, Colorado Revised Statutes.
2. Description of property proposed for annexation: See, attached Exhibit A.
3. Therefore, 6:30 P.M. on March 23rd, 2020 is hereby established as the date and time, and the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, in Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242, as the place, for a public hearing to be held to determine if the proposed annexation complies with Sections 3112104 and 3112105, C.R.S. or such parts thereof as may be required to establish eligibility under Part 1 of Chapter 31, Article 12 of said statutes.
PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 27th day of January 2020, the vote upon roll call being as follows:
For: 5
Against: 1
Abstain: 0
Absent: 1
FOR THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO
~______________________
Brian Berger, Town Clerk
By: ~___________________ Ben Scanga, Mayor
Published in the Mountain Mail
Publish Weekly
First Publication: February 3rd, 2020
Second Publication: February 10th, 2020
Third Publication: February 17th, 2020
Fourth Publication: February 24th, 2020
EXHIBIT A
Legal Description of Proposed Annexation
The Land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and is described as follows:
A tract of land located within the Southwest quarter of the northwest quarter (SW1/4 NW ¼) and the South east quarter of the Northwest quarter (SE1/4 NW1/4) of Section 11, Township 49 North, Range 8 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian, Chaffee County, Colorado described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the Southerly right-of-way boundary of U.S. Highway No. 50 from whence the Southwest corner (marked stone in place) of said Section 11 Bears South 18⁰ 14.5 West, 4184.4 feet, and from whence a brass capped right-of-way marker at Station 2082+00 bears South 79⁰ 00.1 West, 1299.1 feet to said right-of-way marker; thence leaving the Southerly highway right-of-way boundary, South 00⁰ 31.5’ East along a fence 351.04 feet to a fence corner; thence South 80⁰ 15.8’ West along a fence, 155.95 feet to a fence corner on the West boundary of said Section 11 as fenced; thence South 00⁰ 18.7’ West along the Southerly boundary of said Southwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ as fenced, 1211.69 feet to the centerline of the Harrington Ditch; thence North 61⁰ 24’ 53” East, 566.03 feet along the centerline of said ditch; thence North 01⁰ 05.6’ West, 25.04 feet; thence North 60⁰ 46.1’ East, 460.78 feet; thence North 01⁰ 05’ 36” West, 834.21 feet; thence North 89⁰ 28.5’ West, 664.02 feet to the point of beginning
Also know by street address as: TBD
And assessor’s schedule or parcel no.: 380511200034
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.