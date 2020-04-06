PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jefferson C. Webb, Deceased.
Case Number 20PR8
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before July 6, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kathleen M. Green
17701 E. 14th Drive
Aurora, CO 80011
Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Candice J. Miller
16950 Falcon Dr.
Nathrop, CO 81236
Kathleen M. Green
17701 E. 14th Dr.
Aurora, CO 80011
Phone Number: 719-395-6878
E-mail: candym1956@icloud.com
Published in The Mountain Mail April 6, 13 and 20, 2020
