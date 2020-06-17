PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
05/01/2020 - 05/31/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Aaron Peyrouse, 899.60; Aaron’s Auto Glass, Inc., 490.41; AFD Pavement Marking, LLC, 7,627.93; Am Ski Inc., 3,000.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 25.32; Aquatic Resources LLC, 163.72; Arkansas River Living, LLC, 2,890.60; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1,450.87; Ark-Valley Humane Society, 128.50; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 2,888.30; Attorney General of Texas, 336.92; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1,318.79; AutoZone, 288.03; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 4,720.00; Badger Meter Inc, 3,130.61; BlueStone Safety Products Inc, 4,156.50; BoundTree Medical, 250.56; Brady Brothers Inc., 971.04; Broken String Guitars Inc, 584.60; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 10.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1,366.10; Butala Construction Company, 129.15; C.S. Collins Inc., 100.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13,486.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 27,286.20; Cellco Partnership, 1,052.13; CenturyLink, 1,532.20; Cesare, Inc, 5,263.50; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 127.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 7,185.44; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4,583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1,712.32; Chaffee County Waste, 533.50; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1,700.00; Cheyenne Hotels, 3,000.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 768.97; City of Salida, 4,954.33; Clarion Associates LLC, 15,925.00; Clear Advantage Glass, Inc., 75.00; Colonial Life, 649.48; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 102,537.88; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 324.61; Core & Main LP, 3,687.96; Crabtree Group, Inc., 1,350.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 119.52; Crown Technology, LLC, 10,445.73; Curtis Milstein, 575.29; Dan Ogden Consulting, 90.00; Dana Kepner Company, Inc., 222.85; David Haynes, 624.01; Dooley Enterprises Inc, 1,306.50; DPC Industries, Inc., 984.38; Duane Cozart, 2,147.25; EasYoke Management LLC, 166.95; Ehlers and Associates, 206.25; Eichsons Enterprises, LLC, 3,000.00; Elavon, Inc, 1,116.77; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 156.73; Environmental Resource Associates, 1,053.72; EZ Accommodations, 3,000.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 788.46; FCI IND INC, 9,303.20; Fire and Police Pension Association, 37,534.59; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 1,905.84; Fraser Crenshaw, 2,504.00; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 11,219.60; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 1,194.07; Great Western Recreation, LLC, 2,830.00; Guildner Pipeline Maintenance Inc, 32,625.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 907.50; Hylton Lumber Company, 195.60; Impresco LLC, 354.16; Inland Truck Parts Company, 289.32; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 22,090.47; J & M Displays, Inc., 15,800.00; Jessica Lilienthal, 2,250.00; Jessica Wierzbinski, 3,000.00; Joe & Cynthia Lilly, 2,000.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 753.10; Johnson Whitesboro Ford, Inc, 44,125.00; Johnson-Grayson Automotive Inc, 46,911.00; JVA, Incorporated, 4,496.00; Karen Karnuta, 2,930.25; Kelly Dold, 200.00; Kent Higgins, 350.00; Kindred Kids Child Advocacy Center, Inc, 800.00; Kudasik Partnership LLC, 3,000.00; KW Construction and Restoration, 81,205.00; Kyle Stoddard, 1,900.00; Laura Pintane, 57.91; LN Curtis & Sons, 9,772.00; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 7,514.13; MACK Pack LLC, 777.79; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 95.08; McFarland Oil LLC, 3,149.42; Michael G. Gunderman, 301.74; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 79.25; Mobile Record Shredders, 64.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 150.85; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 1,427.50; Municipal Code Corporation, 396.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 141.66; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 17,604.91; Nalco Company, 976.50; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 119.98; Orion Integration Services, 7,000.00; Penrose Steel & Tubing, Inc., 209.90; Pinnacol Assurance, 13,464.00; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 3,851.04; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 170.00; QA Balance Services, Inc., 703.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 438.46; RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc, 32,877.50; Rocky Mountain Electric, 1,881.48; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 28,574.74; Salida Auto Parts, 1,939.17; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2,200.00; Salida Fiber Festival, 610.00; Salida Hospital District, 1,288.60; Salida Hostel, 1,884.66; Salida School District R-32-J, 5,000.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 31,926.85; SGS North America Inc, 2,008.67; Slate Communications, 11,750.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 5,056.96; Spotted Dog LLC, 6,000.00; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 462.56; SY Motel Property LLC, 3,000.00; Sydney Schieren, 20,040.00; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 572.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3,651.93; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 844.54; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 350.00; Timothy Brown, 52.13; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 9,466.92; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 195.00; UMB Bank, N.A., 12,636.00; Union Pacific Railroad Company, 59,100.00; US Postmaster, 1,241.54; USA Blue Book, 1,221.31; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 223.50; Verdek Green Technologies Corp, 3,900.00; VeriTrace, Inc, 121.60; VISA, 5,875.51; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 616.92; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 603.00; Williams Equipment, LLC, 536.62; Winsupply of Salida, 20.11; Xcel Energy - Salida, 15,516.61;
937,047.21
Payroll Expenditure: May 2020 396,901.89
Total May Expenditures: $1,333,949.10
Published in The Mountain Mail June 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.