PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners will hold Public Hearings on the following item:
Name of Subdivision: RGP Industrial Park Major Subdivision Preliminary Plan
Applicant: Tracy M Guccione & David R Padoven
Location: 10000 County Road 140, Salida
Zone: Industrial/Rural
Request: To divide 70.31 aces into 6 lots, with 5 lots approximately 2.1 acres in size and 1 lot of 53.5 acres, plus right of way. Water by wells, wastewater treatment by engineered on-site wastewater systems.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. This was continued at the July 30, 2019 hearing.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Thursday, October 10, 2019 beginning at 9:15 a.m. to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida. This hearing has been re-scheduled from October 8, 2019.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at http://chaffeecounty.org/Planning-and-Zoning-Planning-Commision. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 12, 2019
