PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING ANNEXATION AND ZONING APPLICATIONS
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 28, 2019 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on an application submitted by and on behalf of 6906, LLC, for the property including approximately 2.0 acres located at 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road. The legal description is Lot 2 of Triple T Ranch Minor Subdivision per Plat recorded November 3, 2015 at Reception No. 423912 in the Office of the Chaffee County Recorder, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The City is currently considering a petition to annex and zone the subject property into the City. The general purpose of the application is to consider the applicant’s request to zone the property R-4, Manufactured Housing Residential District.
Any recommendation by the Planning Commission for the Annexation and Zoning shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearing.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.