PUBLIC NOTICE
Call for Nominations for School Directors
Salida School District
Chaffee and Fremont County, Colorado
The Board of Education of Salida School District in the Counties of Chaffee and Fremont, State of Colorado, calls for nomination of candidates for school directors to be placed on the ballot for the regular biennial school election to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
At this election three (3) directors will be elected representing District 1, District 2, and an At Large Seat for a term of office of four years and two (2) directors will be elected representing District 4 and District 5 for a term of office of two years, for a total of five (5) seats to be elected. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident of the director district which will be represented. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
A person who desires to be a candidate for school director shall file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 50 eligible electors who are registered to vote in the regular biennial school election.
Nomination petitions may be obtained at Salida School District/ 349 E 9th Street/ Salida CO 81201. Office hours are 8-4 Monday thru Thursday. Questions can be answered by calling School Board Secretary Brandy Coscarella at 719-530-5406.
Completed petitions shall be submitted to Brandy Coscarella no later than noon on August 30, 2019.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Board of Education of Salida School District,
County of Chaffee, State of Colorado has caused this call for nominations to be given this 7th day of August, 2019.
Note: This call for nominations is to be published not more than 90 days (August 7, 2019) nor less than 75 days (August 22, 2019) before the election. Colo. Rev. Stat. § 22-31-107(1.5).
Published in The Mountain Mail August 7, 9 and 12, 2019
