PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue,

Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Parent/Petitioner: Natalie Zoberski and Kevin Zoberski

for Minor Child: Tatiana Nicole Zoberski

For a Change of Name to: Tatiana Rose  Nicole Zoberski

Case Number: 19C64

Division   Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on December 5, 2019 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Tatiana Nicole Zoberski

be changed to

Tatiana Rose Nicole Zoberski

SEAL

By:/s/ Dana Petri

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail December 11, 12 and 13, 2019

