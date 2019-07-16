PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2019CW3042; Previous Case No. 08CW106 – UPPER ARKANSAS WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT (“UAWCD”), P.O. Box 1090, Salida, Colorado 81201, (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Law of the Rockies, Kendall K. Burgemeister, Atty. Reg. No. 41593, 525 North Main Street, Gunnison, CO 81230, (970) 641-1903)
Application for a Finding of Reasonable Diligence
CHAFFEE COUNTY
UAWCD seeks a finding of reasonable diligence for the 08CW106 Stream Exchange, originally decreed in Case No. 08CW106, District Court, Water Division 2, June 25, 2013, and more particularly described as follows: 08CW106 Stream Exchange Reach: The 08CW106 Stream Exchange Reach is those portions of Cottonwood Creek, South Cottonwood Creek, and Middle Cottonwood Creek located between the Lower Terminus and the Upper Termini, as defined below: Lower Terminus: That point on Cottonwood Creek where the headgate of the Trout Creek Ditch Company Ditch (the “TCDC Ditch”) is located, to wit: On the south bank of Cottonwood Creek 200 yards easterly of the junction of the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad and the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad south of Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Colorado. The ditch is located on the south bank of Cottonwood Creek in the NW¼NW¼NW¼ Section 16, Township14 South, Range78 West, 6th P.M., Chaffee County. Upper Termini: (1) Cottonwood Lake Reservoir, which is located on South Cottonwood Creek, a tributary of Cottonwood Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River, in the SE¼, Section 36, Township 14 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M., Chaffee County; and (2) Rainbow Lake, which is located on Middle Cottonwood Creek, a tributary of Cottonwood Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River in the SE¼SW¼ and SW¼SE¼ of Section 19, and the NE¼NW¼ and NW¼NE¼ of Section 30, Township 14 South, Range 79 West, 6th P.M., and the point of diversion of which is at a point whence the SE corner of Section 19, same Township and Range, bears South 80° 34.0’ East, 2,110.3 feet, Chaffee County. Appropriation Date: December 30, 2008. Exchange Amount: 2.0 cubic feet per second (“cfs”) (conditional). Use: As a source of augmentation water pursuant to UAWCD’s existing plans for augmentation decreed in Case Nos. 92CW84 and 94CW5, both as amended by Case No. 06CW32 (the “UAWCD Plans”), for all beneficial uses set forth in the UAWCD Plans, including, but not limited to, domestic, irrigation, livestock watering, municipal, industrial, piscatorial, and recreational. Water appropriated via the 08CW106 Stream Exchange will be stored in Cottonwood Lake Reservoir and Rainbow Lake for subsequent release to augment depletions pursuant to the UAWCD Plans. Source of Substitute Supply: The substitute supply for the 08CW106 Stream Exchange will be provided to Cottonwood Creek at the headgate of the TCDC Ditch. The source of the substitute supply is the operation of the 08CW106 Ditch Exchange, as described in the 08CW106 Decree. 3. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion of the appropriation: UAWCD is developing this exchange as part of its integrated system of water rights and augmentation plans. During the diligence period, the following activities occurred: a. UAWCD fulfilled its contractual obligations under the Moltz Agreement, as referenced in the 08CW106 Decree; b. UAWCD undertook various activities related to re-issuance of a special use permit for Cottonwood Lake Reservoir, which is one of the exchange termini; c. UAWCD completed reconnaissance and engineering regarding the UAWCD-Moltz Well location including groundwater yield research, the design of the pipeline between the UAWCD-Moltz Well and the UAWCD-Moltz Well Delivery Point, the design of the “Moltz/CDOC Splitter Measurement Structure” and the “CDOC Measurement Structure” as referenced in Paragraph 27(a) of the 08CW106 Decree, and the design of a new splitter box at the expense of approximately $3700; d. UAWCD completed operations, studies, maintenance and repairs related directly to Cottonwood Lake Reservoir and Rainbow Lake; e. UAWCD continued to augment and offer to augment, for UAWCD constituents, out-of-priority depletions, pursuant to the UAWCD Plans; f. As part of those operations, UAWCD stored water in Cottonwood Lake Reservoir and Rainbow Lake, and released water for augmentation use; g. UAWCD prosecuted applications for and obtained decrees for findings of reasonable diligence will respect to various conditional water rights, including appropriative rights of exchange, owned by UAWCD; h. UAWCD applied for and exercised excess capacity storage contracts in Pueblo Reservoir; i. UAWCD enrolled additional structures in its plans for augmentation, including many structures in the Cottonwood Creek drainage area; j. UAWCD routinely performed inspection, maintenance, and operation activities at its facilities, such as internal inspections, channel and spillway clearing, installation, maintenance, and operation of measurement and recording devices and systems; k. UAWCD obtained approval of, and operated, annual Rule 14 replacement plans each year; l. UAWCD pursued and completed purchases or other agreements for the use of water resources, including but not limited to purchase of annual allocations of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water, for use for augmentation including by exchanges; m. UAWCD defended UAWCD’s and its constituents’ water rights by participation as an opposer in water court applications filed by others; n. Under C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b), “[w]hen a project or integrated system is comprised of several features, work on one feature of the project or system shall be considered in finding that reasonable diligence has been shown in the development of water rights for all features of the entire project or system;” o. The foregoing activities and expenditures do not reflect each and every activity undertaken by UAWCD to place the conditional water rights described herein to beneficial use, but are illustrative of UAWCD’s reasonable diligence in applying such water rights to a beneficial use in accordance with the standards set forth in C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4); p. Additional work may be performed and additional expenses may be incurred between the date this Application is filed and the entry of any decree in this matter. 4. Names(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: a. UAWCD-Moltz Well: Paul Moltz, PO Box 1914, Buena Vista, CO 81211; b. Rainbow Lake: Rainbow Lake Resort Inc., PO Box 17450, Oklahoma City, OK 73136-1450; c. Cottonwood Lake Reservoir: United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, Colorado 81201.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of August, 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 10th day of July, 2019.
_/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
Published in The Mountain Mail July 16, 2019
