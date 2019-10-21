PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO. 2019CW8, WILLIAMS AND HAMM DITCH COMPANY c/o MARK BOYLE, 8875 County Road 150, Salida, CO 81201, 303-503-8506
Application for Simple Change in Surface Point of diversion Pursuant to § 37-92-305(3.5), C.R.S.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Decreed water right for which correction is sought: A. Name of Structure: Williams Ditch, B. Date of original and all relevant subsequent decrees: June 19, 1980 Case No.CA1127, C. Legal Description: The head-gate is located on the east bank of the Arkansas River, at a point where section line between sections 30 and 31 crosses the river, Chaffee County, CO. See Exchange Maps filed with the application. (General Map location or Exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) D. Decreed source of water: Arkansas River, E. Appropriation Date: April 13, 1877, F. Total amount decreed to structure in gallons per minute (gpm) or cubic feet per second (cfs): Absolute: 1 cfs. G. Decreed use or uses: Irrigation. H. Amount of water decreed: Absolute: 1 cfs. 3. Detailed description of proposed change in a surface point of diversion: A. Complete statement of change:We believe the Williams Ditch priority (1.0 cfs) has been diverted into the Williams and Hamm Ditch for over 100 years. This application is to make the official diversion point of the Williams Ditch to the Williams and Hamm Ditch. Diversion records, confirmed by the District 11 Water Commissioner, show that the last time a diversion record was recorded by the Williams Ditch individually was in 1914. It is our belief that in 1915 the Williams Ditch was diverted by the Williams and Hamm Ditch. The first time the diversion record shows the Williams Ditch combined with the Williams and Hamm was in 1927. The diversion record goes on to show that the Williams priority has been recorded as diverted by the Williams and Hamm most every year since 1955. We believe this long history of diversion record proves that the Williams Ditch priority has a right to be diverted into the Williams and Hamm Ditch. A. Location of the new surface point of diversion: UTM coordinates: Northing: 4272690N Easting: 406336E, Zone 13. 4. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Steve Tait, 12250 County Road 195, Salida, CO 81201
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of October 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
________________________________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail October 21, 2019
