PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CHAFFEE, STATE OF COLORADO
CONSOLIDATED NOTICE TO ALL RESPONDENTS
Diligent efforts having been made to obtain personal service on the following named respondents without avail, the Court has ordered publication of the following actions under 14-10-107(4), C.R.S. 1973, as amended.
Respondents are hereby advised that a copy of the petition and summons may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court during regular business hours and that default judgment may be entered against that party upon whom service is made by such notice if he fails to appear or file a response within thirty days after date of publication.
Date Pub. Posting: 3/19/20
Action No.: 20DR8
Name of Parties: Chris Gilman Petitioner and Natavia Brown Respondent
Action Type: Dissolution of Marriage
Last Day of Posting: 4/19/20
DANA PETRI, CLERK
CHAFFEE COUNTY COMBINED COURT
By/s/ P. Love
Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in The Mountain Mail March 19, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.