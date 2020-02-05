PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR BID
Dust Control
The Board of Chaffee County Commissioners is requesting price quotes for 125,000 gallons, more or less, of Magnesium Chloride applied to approximately 37 miles of roadways in Chaffee County, beginning May, 2020.
The successful contractor shall be responsible for the mixing, transportation and application as specified by Chaffee County, including the materials, labor and equipment necessary for complete applications.
Per gallon Total
125,000 Gallons (estimated) –Mixed 30% Magnesium Chloride 30,000 Gallons DURABLEND 35,000 Gallons BASE BIND
The application rate will be determined by the Chaffee County Road Superintendent and based on a 20-foot wide roadway. Totals are figured at various shot rates. Please include with your bid information requirements for preparation and application, and chemical analysis of product being bid.
Quote should be received no later than March 27, 2020 at 4:00 P.M.
Please return sealed quotes to:
Chaffee County Road & Bridge Department
ATTN: Mark Stacy
P.O. Box 699 Salida CO 81201
Phone: 719-539-4591
Email: mstacy@chaffeecounty.org
Quote submitted by:____________________
Date______________ Name of Company _____________________
Address ______________________________ Phone _______________________________
If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact the Road & Bridge Department at the above number.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 5 and 12, 2020
