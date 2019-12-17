PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of November 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO. 2019CW6; TERRY J PEAVLER, PO BOX 1091, Buena Vista CO 81211, (719) 207-0626
Application for Simple Change in Surface Point of Diversion Pursuant to § 37-92-305(3.5), C.R.S.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Decreed water right for which change is sought: A. Name of Structure: Ronk Ditch. B. Date of original and all relevant subsequent decrees: 06/18/1890, 07/15/1902; Case No: CA1127, CA1768; Court: Chaffee County; C. Legal description of structure as described in most recent decree that adjudicated the location:The North Banks of the North Cottonwood Creek in the NE ¼ of Section 10, Township 14, S. or R. 79 W. of the 6th P.M.; whence the NW Cor. Of Section 14, Township 14 S. of Range 79, West of the 6th P.M. bears South 27 degrees 49 minutes 36 seconds East 4184.3 feet, in the said County of Chaffee. D. Decreed source of water: North Cottonwood Creek. E. Appropriation Date: 12/31/1872. F. Total amount decreed to structure in gallons per minute (gpm) or cubic feet per second (cfs): Absolute: 2 cfs. G. Decreed use or uses: Irrigation. H. Amount of water decreed: Absolute: 1.0 cfs. 3. Detailed description of proposed change in a surface point of diversion: A. Complete statement of change: We wish to officially change the location of diversion of 1.0cfs of the Ronk Ditch priority to the Marshall Ditch diversion point. This is moving the ditch downstream from the Silver Creek-Ronk Ditch to the Marshall Ditch. The Marshall Ditch has diverted 1.0 cfs of the Ronk Ditch priority since at least 1946. This water was likely diverted at this location prior to my parents purchasing the property, but I know it was included in the property deed when my parents purchased the property in 1946. We have always diverted this water in the Marshall Ditch with Water Commissioner knowledge without curtailment. B. Location of the new surface point of diversion: UTM Coordinates: Easting: 395147; Northing: 4300710, Zone 13. Legal Description: ¼ SW, ¼ NE, Section 10, Township 14S, Range 79W, of the 6th P.M.; in Chaffee County. Distance from Section Lines: 1940 feet from N and 1720 feet from East. 4. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: John Bowers III, PO Box 1349, Enid, OK 73702.
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of January 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 12th day of December 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
___________________________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail December 17, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.