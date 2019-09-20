PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING ON ANNEXATION PETITION
Representatives of 6906 LLC have filed a petition to annex to the City of Salida a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 2.01 acres at 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road in the County of Chaffee. The petition for annexation and legal description of the land sought to be annexed is identified in Resolution 2019-46.
The City Council by Resolution 2019-46 scheduled a hearing upon said petition for the 5th day of November, 2019. The hearing will be held in the Salida City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6 p.m. The purpose of the hearing will be to determine whether or not the area proposed to be annexed meets the applicable requirements of Section 30 of Article II of the State Constitution and Sections C.R.S. 31-12-104 and 31-12-105, as amended, and is considered eligible for annexation. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and give comment if they so desire.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
RESOLUTION NO. 46
SERIES OF 2019
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, FINDING THE 6906 VANDAVEER ROAD ANNEXATION PETITION TO BE IN SUBSTANTIAL COMPLIANCE WITH STATE STATUTES AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON SAID PETITION.
WHEREAS, in August 2019, representatives of 6906 LLC filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 2 acres located at 6906 Vandaveer Road in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado (the “Property”), and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and
WHEREAS, after review of the annexation Petition and map, the City planning staff advised the City Council that the Petition and map are in substantial compliance with the state statutes, as required by C.R.S. § 31-12-101 et seq.; and
WHEREAS, the Petition alleges as follows:
It is desirable and necessary that the territory described above be annexed to the City of Salida, Colorado.
The requirements of C.R.S. § 31-12-104, as amended, exist or have been met, including without limitation the following:
Not less than 1/6th of the perimeter of the area proposed to be annexed is contiguous with the City of Salida, Colorado.
A community of interest exists between the area proposed to be annexed and the City of Salida, Colorado.
The area proposed to be annexed is urban or will be urbanized in the near future.
The area proposed to be annexed is integrated with or is capable of being integrated with the City of Salida, Colorado.
The requirements of C.R.S. § 31-12-105, as amended, exist or have been met, including without limitation the following:
In establishing the boundaries of the area proposed to be annexed, no land held in identical ownership, whether consisting of one tract or parcel of real estate or two or more contiguous tracts or parcels of real estate:
has been divided into separate parts or parcels without the written consent of the landowner or landowners thereof.
comprising twenty (20) acres or more (which together with buildings and improvements situated thereon having a valuation for assessment in excess of $200,000.00 for ad valorem tax purposes for the year preceding the proposed annexation), has been included without the written consent of the landowners.
No annexation proceedings have been commenced for the annexation to a municipality other than the City of Salida, Colorado, of all or part of the territory proposed to be annexed.
The annexation proposed in the Petition will not result in the detachment of area from any school district and the attachment of the same area to another school district.
The annexation proposed in the Petition will not have the effect of extending the municipal boundary of the City of Salida more than three (3) miles in any direction from any point on the current municipal boundary of the City in any one year; and
WHEREAS, the City finds that the Petition is in compliance with Salida Municipal Code (SMC) §§ 16-9-10 through 16-9-40; and
WHEREAS, the City has or will have in place a plan meeting the requirements of C.R.S. §31-12-105(e) prior to the effective date of the proposed annexation; and
WHEREAS, no election for annexation of the area proposed to be annexed to the City of Salida has been held in the preceding twelve (12) months; and
WHEREAS, the signers of the Petition are the owners of one hundred percent (100%) of the territory proposed to be annexed, exclusive of public streets and alleys; and
WHEREAS, the annexation to the City of Salida, Colorado of the area proposed to be annexed will not result in a change of county boundaries; and
WHEREAS, the names and mailing addresses of the signers of the Petition and date of signing are included in the Petition, and the legal descriptions of the land owned by Petitioner is attached to the Petition. No signature on the Petition is dated more than 180 days prior to the date of filing of the Petition for annexation with the City Clerk; and
WHEREAS, the Petition is accompanied by four (4) or more copies of an Annexation Map containing, among other things, the following information:
1. A written legal description of the boundaries of the area proposed to be annexed to the City of Salida, Colorado;
2. The boundary of the area proposed to be annexed to the City of Salida, Colorado;
3. Within the annexation boundary map, a showing of the location of each ownership tract in un-platted land and, if part or all of the area is platted, the boundaries and the plat numbers of plots or of lots and blocks; and
4. Next to the boundary of the area proposed to be annexed, a drawing of the contiguous boundary of the City of Salida, Colorado; and
WHEREAS, none of the area proposed to be annexed to the City of Salida, Colorado, is presently a part of any incorporated city, city and county, or town, and is not contiguous to any other incorporated city, city and county, or town; and
WHEREAS, it appears that the Petition filed as aforesaid is in substantial compliance with the requirements of the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, C.R.S. § 31-12-107(1), as amended.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA THAT:
The City incorporates the foregoing recitals as findings by the City Council.
The Petition is in substantial compliance with the requirements of the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, C.R.S. § 31-12-107(1), as amended.
The City Council of the City of Salida, Colorado, will hold a hearing upon the Petition for the purpose of determining and finding whether the area proposed to be annexed meets the applicable requirements of C.R.S. § 31-12-104, § 31-12-105, and SMC §§ 16-9-10 through 16-9-40, all as amended, and is considered eligible for annexation. The hearing shall be held on November 5, 2019, commencing at the hour of 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado.
Any person may appear at such hearing and present evidence upon any matter to be determined by the City Council of the City of Salida, Colorado.
RESOLVED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 17th day of September, 2019.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
P.T. Wood, Mayor
ATTEST:
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
Lot 2 of Triple T Ranch Minor Subdivision per Plat recorded November 30, 2015 at Reception No. 423912 in the Office of the Chaffee County Recorder, Chaffee County, Colorado; also known by street address as 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road, Salida, CO 81201 and assessor’s schedule or parcel no. : 380709100071.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 20, 27 and October 4 and 11, 2019
