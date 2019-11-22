PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 16
SERIES OF 2019
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE 6906 LLC ANNEXATION AS HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) ZONE DISTRICT
WHEREAS, August 12, 2019, 6906 LLC (“Petitioners”), filed a General Development Application to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 2.0 acres located at 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road, Salida, County of Chaffee, State of Colorado (the “Property”), and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference; and
WHEREAS, by Ordinance No. 15, Series of 2019 the City of Salida annexed the 6906 LLC Annexation to the City; and
WHEREAS, Petitioner has filed an application to zone the Property within the Manufactured Housing Residential District (R-4), and on October 28, 2019 the City of Salida Planning Commission considered the zoning application for the Property and recommended that the City Council zone it as High Density Residential District (R-3); and
WHEREAS, as required by the Salida Municipal Code, the public hearing on the zoning application for the 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road Annexation was held on November 19, 2019 at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Salida City Council.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. The Property described on Exhibit A is hereby zoned High Density Residential (R-
3).
3. Promptly following adoption of this Ordinance, the City Administrator shall cause the terms of this Ordinance to be incorporated into the Official Zoning Map of the City pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code. The signed original copy of the Zoning Map shall be filed with the City Clerk. The Clerk shall also record a certified copy of this Ordinance with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. The City staff is further directed to comply with all provisions of the Salida Land Use Regulations, SMC §16-1-10, et seq., to implement the provisions of this Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on November 5, 2019, ADOPTED and
ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the____ day of ___, 2019 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 19th day of February, 2019.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL, by the City Council on the 19th day of November, 2019.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
__________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
________________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ____ day of____, 2019, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ____ day of____, 2019.
___________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail November 22, 2019
