PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids for the following vehicle:
YEAR, MAKE, MODEL, VIN #, LIC. #, MILEAGE, Notes;
2003, Dodge, Durango, 1D4HS38N63F502160, 061-EBU, 185824
Dead battery, broken back window;
1996, Ford, Explorer, 1FMDU34X2TZB60309, 886-AVJ, 209712, dead battery, old, gross;
1996, Chevy, Pickup, 1GCEK14R8TE190474, 878-BEZ, 222561, Blown Engine;
2008, Ford, Explorer, 1FMEU73E98UA07765, 216-HMN, 163649, Blown Transmission;
2006, Dodge, Sprinter, WD0PD544165884255, 217-HMN, 230219;
2007, Ford, Explorer, 1FMEU73E37UA85683, 980-FNC, 221786, Transmission issues;
Vehicles can be viewed at the Chaffee County Road and Bridge Shop, 10360 County Road 120, Poncha Springs, Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sealed bids are due by 3:00 p.m., December 19, 2019, at the Chaffee County Administrative Office, 104 Crestone Ave. or mailed to P. O. Box 699, Salida, CO 81201 Attn: Patty Baldwin. Bids will be opened at 9:15 a.m. on January 7, 2020 at the Board of Commissioners Meeting to be held at 104 Crestone Ave, Salida.
Chaffee County reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 6, 12 and 19, 2019
