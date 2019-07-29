PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 6 BUSINESS LICENSES AND REGULATIONS AND CHAPTER 16 LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on August 13, 2019, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on amendments to Chapter 6, Article II and Chapter 16, Articles I and IV of the Salida Municipal Code regarding temporary commercial activities and vendor permits for both public and private properties. The proposed changes would clarify the definition, review processes, and standards for temporary commercial activities and vendor permits.
If the Planning Commission makes a recommendation on the proposed amendments at that time, the City Council will hold a public hearing on August 20, 2019 at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 29, 2019
