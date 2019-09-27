PUBLIC NOTICE
Poncha Springs Planning & Zoning Commission Vacancy
The Town of Poncha Springs is accepting Letters of Interest to fill a vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission. The Commission meets once a month at 6:30pm on the 2nd Monday of each month at the Poncha Springs Town Hall and special meetings as needed to review and provide recommendations on Land Use Applications, issues, and planning associated with municipal projects. Commissioners are compensated $100 per month. Interested individuals are requested to submit a Letter of Interest by October 18th. Contact Town Hall, 333 Burnet Ave, at 719-539-6882 for more information.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 27, 30 and October 2, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.