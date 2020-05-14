PUBLIC NOTICE
******AMENDED*****
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following applications:
Name of Project: Lakeside Estates Preserve Filing 2 Minor Subdivision Final Plat
Applicants: Lakeside Estates Preserve, LLC
Location: 30095 Teal Run, Buena Vista
Zone: Residential
Request: To re-subdivide Parcel B Replatted, Lakeside Estates Preserve BLA II of 5.27 acres into two lots: Parcel B-1 of 2.95 acres and Parcel B-2 of 2.32 acres. Wells and On-site Wastewater Treatment Systems will serve the properties.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. and is held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Board of County Commissioners Hearings: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, starting at 9:30 a.m., to be held in the Chaffee County Annex at 114 Linderman Avenue, Buena Vista.
Connect by Zoom Meetings; the link is on the Chaffee County website home page.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 14, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.