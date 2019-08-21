PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, September 23rd, 2019 – 6:30p.m.
Public Hearing – Water Infrastructure Improvement Project
The Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO on September 23rd, 2019 informing citizens and soliciting public input, written or oral, regarding the Water Infrastructure Improvement Project – Well 7 and Environmental Assessment (EA). The EA is a report detailing the environmental assessment and any impacts of the proposed project. It is being submitted to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to qualify the Water Infrastructure Improvement Project – Well 7 to be included in a State Revolving Fund Loan. Full estimated project cost for the overall Water Infrastructure Improvement Project is $2.4M to be paid for through a mix of Enterprise Fund reserves, grants, and State Revolving Fund Loans.
Copies of the Environmental Assessment will be available for public review prior to the Public Hearing at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 21, 2019
