PUBLIC NOTICE
COLORADO MOUNTAIN COLLEGE
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
RFI #872-19I
BUENA VISTA PROPERTY – LEASE OR PURCHASE PROPOSALS
Colorado Mountain College owns property, consisting of land, a building and improvements, located at 27900 County Road 319, Buena Vista, Colorado. CMC presently does not use the property for academic offerings, instead using alternative locations to offer classes in Buena Vista. The building is currently being used by various organizations for short term events and meetings.
CMC has been approached by multiple parties presenting lease or purchase options of the property. In order to allow for an open public process and to gather proposals in a formal way, CMC is issuing this Request for Information.
Any firm and/or individual desiring to be considered may obtain the Request for Information (RFI) document which details the scope, timeline and submittal requirements and directions. The RFI document is available at https://coloradomtn.edu/contact-departments/purchasing/bids-rfp-rfi-rfq/ or by e-mailing bids@coloradomtn.edu. To get the most updated information on this bid, please visit the CMC website.
An optional Pre-Proposal Walkthrough will be held November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and proposals are due December 19, 2019 by 2:00 p.m. to bids@coloradomtn.edu. For additional information, please review the RFI document.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 12 and 15, 2019
