PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Dixie Charlene Anderson, Deceased

Case Number 19PR30041

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before December 25, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Lindsey Parlin

POB 1977

Leadville, Co 80461

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Lindsey Parlin

PO BOX 1977

Leadville, CO 80461

Phone Number: 719-486-2121                    

FAX Number: 719-486-2720

Atty. Reg. #: 42602

Published in The Mountain Mail August 16, 23 and 30, 2019

