PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dixie Charlene Anderson, Deceased
Case Number 19PR30041
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before December 25, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.
Lindsey Parlin
POB 1977
Leadville, Co 80461
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Lindsey Parlin
PO BOX 1977
Leadville, CO 80461
Phone Number: 719-486-2121
FAX Number: 719-486-2720
Atty. Reg. #: 42602
Published in The Mountain Mail August 16, 23 and 30, 2019
