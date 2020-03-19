PUBLIC NOTICE
Update on COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Town of Poncha Springs Announcement
March 16, 2020
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the Town Hall, Community Room, Crossroads Welcome Center, and Public Works buildings will be closed to the public through at least March 30, 2020.
Here’s what closing means:
• Town Buildings are minimally staffed with no public access. The public is asked to conduct business online or by phone.
• Please call Town Hall at 719-539-6882. The phone will be staffed from 8:00am to 5:00pm (closed from 12:00pm-1:00pm), Monday-Friday.
• Email inquiries and correspondences to the following Staff:
- General inquires
Town Staff – mail@ponchasprings.us
- Water billing questions and payments
Janine Bertram – deputyclerk@ponchasprings.us
- Planning, Zoning, and Building Permit inquires
Brian Berger – manager@ponchasprings.us
- Roads and Water inquires
Jeremy Valett – publicworks@ponchasprings.us
• Information related to Board of Trustee Meetings will be forthcoming, including prior scheduled Public Hearings
• Use of the Community Room at the Town Hall has been discontinued
• The Crossroads Welcome Center building will cease operations until further notice
• Building permit applications are being accepted by arrangement via email and phone conversations. Certificate of Occupancies inspections will continue by appointment only.
• Public Works Departments will continue to provide services while minimalizing interaction with the public.
Water Bill Payments
Payments will not be taken inside Town Hall. Stagg will be processing payments received through the mail or drop box, answering questions over the phone or by email, and processing bills.
The following options are available for making payments:
• Drop-box: There is a locked drop box located in front of Town Hall, attached to the railing next to the stairs, at 333 Burnett Ave to drop off payments. *Please do not put cash in the drop box.
• Pay by Mail: You can mail checks to the Town of Poncha Springs at PO Box 190, Poncha Springs, CO 81242
• Bill Pay through your Bank: Many banks will process bill pay through their online banking system which will send a check to the Town of Poncha Springs with your account number.
For questions related to water billing, contact Town Hall at 719-539-6882 or email deputyclerk@ponchasprings.us
For the most up-to-date information, please visit websites for the following entities:
• Colorado Department of Public Health
• Centers for Disease Control Prevention
Published in The Mountain Mail March 19, 2020
