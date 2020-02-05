PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department will be accepting bids for CRS 2P Road Oil for chip seal operations:
• Up to 300 tons of CRS 2P Emulsified Road Oil
• Vendor supplies delivery to project locations
• Project Locations:
1. 125 tons- County Road 120 – West of Salida.
2. 125 tons – County Road 270 – Centerville Co.
3. 47 tons – County Road 361 – North of Buena Vista
Work to commence this May or June 2020.
All bids must be delivered to Chaffee County Court House, 104 Crestone, Salida, Co 81201 at Administrative Office, second floor, by no later than 4:00pm March 27, 2020. Proposals received after such time may not be considered. Telephone, e-mail or facsimile proposals will NOT be accepted.
Minority Business Enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on grounds of race, color or national origin.
Chaffee County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to further negotiate with successful Proposer, and to waive information and minor irregularities in proposals received, and to accept any portion of the proposal if deemed to be in the best interest of Chaffee County to do so. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory execution of a contract by the County and the Proposer. Acceptance of a proposal will not impart any rights to any party including, and without limitation, rights of enforcement, equity, or reimbursement, until the contract and all related documents are approved and properly executed.
For information contact
Mark Stacy
Office #: 719-539-4591
Email: mstacy@chaffeecounty.org
Quote submitted by:____________________
Date______________ Name of Company _____________________
Address ______________________________ Phone _______________________________
If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact the Road & Bridge Department at the above number.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 5 and 12, 2020
