PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF MINERAL RIGHTS AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
LAVERNE SACK
C/O MAX MCQUITTY
2016 SUSSEX LN
COLORADO SPRINGS , CO 80909
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to Chaffee County the following described mineral rights situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
1/2 INT MINERAL RIGHTS
SE4SW4 22-50-8
NE4NW4 27-50-8
B394 P429 & REC 291206
1/2 INT 3683223-01-705
1/2 INT 3683272-00-705
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Chaffee County .
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent mineral rights (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said mineral rights for the year 2015;
That said mineral rights was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of LAVERNE SACK for said year 2015;
That on the 29th day of September 2017, said Chaffee County assigned said certificate of purchase to RANDY C CANNEY;
That said RANDY C CANNEY on the 22nd day of August 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said mineral rights;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said mineral rights to RANDY C CANNEY on the 26th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed;
Said mineral rights may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Mountain Mail on October 24, 2019, October 31, 2019 and November 7, 2019.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 22nd day of October 2019
/s/ Dee Dee Copper
Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
Published in The Mountain Mail October 24, 31 and November 7, 2019
