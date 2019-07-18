PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following applications:
Project: McConaghy Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption
Applicant: James & Johanna McConaghy
Location: 11100 County Road 194, Salida
Zone: Rural
Request: To subdivide approximately 59.8 acres into 2.5 acres (Lot 1) and 57.2 acres (Lot 2). Water by wells, wastewater treatment by on-site wastewater systems.
Project: Wilson Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption
Applicant: Maria Dulbecco and Kathryn Wilson
Location: 13250 County Road 353, Buena Vista
Zone: Residential
Request: To subdivide approximately 36.5 acres into 33.5 acres (Lot 1) and 3.0 acres (Lot 2). Water by wells, wastewater treatment by on-site wastewater systems.
Project: Bellantonio Vacation of Right of Way (ROW)
Applicants: John & Ramona Bellantonio, Robert Bertram for Chaffee County Fire Protection District, and David & Theresa Klugh
Location of properties adjacent to ROW proposed to be vacated: 22635 County Road 198; 11357 County Road 197 and 11395 County Road 197.
Zone: Commercial
Request: To vacate 60 feet of right of way of a portion of F Street in the Nathrop Townsites. Access for properties adjacent to right of way proposed to be vacated is from County Roads 197 or 198. This right of way does not have a road constructed in it and contains an irrigation ditch.
Board of County Commissioners Hearings: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, meeting starts at 9:00 a.m., to be held in the Buena Vista School District, 113 N. Court, Buena Vista
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 18, 2019
