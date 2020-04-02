PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Project: Bach-Masterson Vacation of Right of Way (ROW)
Applicants: Francis Bach & Timothy Masterson
Location of properties adjacent to ROW proposed to be vacated: 16807 & 16830 County Road 243, Maysville
Zone: Rural Commercial Recreational (RCR)
Request: To vacate the Park Avenue right of way between 10th and 11th Streets in the Maysville Townsites. Access for these properties is from County Road 243 (11th Street). This right of way does not have a road constructed in it.
Board of County Commissioners Hearings: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, meeting at 9:15 a.m., to be held in the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman, Buena Vista
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 2, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.