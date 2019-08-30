PUBLIC NOTICE
Invitation to Bid
Town of Poncha Springs
333 Burnett Ave
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Sealed BIDS for landscape and irrigation installation and construction for the Crossroads Welcome Center Project will be received at the Poncha Springs Town Hall until 2:00 PM, September 13, 2019 at which time they will be opened and publicly read.
Landscape, Site, Planting and Irrigation installation for the Crossroads Welcome Center in Poncha Springs, CO. The Welcome Center is located at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 285 and sees a high amount of passenger vehicle, recreational vehicle and truck traffic. Improvements include naturalized areas, pathways, turf areas, irrigation system installation and other Work indicated in the Contract Documents.
The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with a tax-exempt number for materials purchasing.
A pre-bid meeting will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Crossroads Welcome Center Visitors Center.
Copies of the plans and specifications are available. Electronic copies are available at no charge to qualified landscape and irrigation contractors. Paper copies may also be obtained for $80 in the form of a check made out to Mountain Aspect Landscape Architecture. Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall be sent to the following email address: evan@mountainaspect.com. All bid questions should also be submitted to the email address above.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 28 and 30 and September 4, 2019
