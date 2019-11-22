PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 15
SERIES OF 2019
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS THE 6906 LLC ANNEXATION.
WHEREAS, on August 12, 2019, representatives of 6906 LLC (the “Owners”), filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 2.0 acres located at 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road, Salida, in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108, the City Council by Resolution No. 46, Series of 2019 specified that the City Council would hold a hearing on the proposed annexation at its regular meeting on November 5, 2019, commencing at the hour of 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108 to -110, the City Council on November 5, 2019 held a duly-noticed public hearing to consider the proposed annexation; and
WHEREAS, notice of such hearing was published on September 20, 2019, September 27, 2019, October 4, 2019 and October 11, 2019 in The Mountain Mail newspaper; and
WHEREAS, C.R.S. §31-12-105(1)(e) provides that prior to the completion of any annexation within a three-mile area, the municipality shall have in place a plan for that area, which generally describes the proposed location, character, and extent of streets, subways, bridges, waterways, waterfronts, parkways, playgrounds, squares, parks, aviation fields, other public ways, grounds, open spaces, public utilities and terminals for water, light, sanitation, transportation and power to be provided by the municipality and the proposed land uses for the area; and
WHEREAS, the City hereby sets forth its Findings of Fact, Determinations, and Conclusions with regard to annexation to the City of the Treat-Mesch Annexation; and
WHEREAS, the City currently has in place a Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents which constitute the City's annexation plan.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The City incorporates the foregoing recitals as findings and determinations by the City Council.
2. The annexation to the City of the 6906 LLC Annexation described on Exhibit A is hereby approved with the following conditions of approval, and such real property is hereby annexed to and made a part of the City of Salida.
3. Within ten (10) days after final publication of this Ordinance, the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado, on behalf of the City shall:
A. File one (1) copy of the Annexation Plat and the original of this Annexation Ordinance in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado;
B. File for recording three (3) certified copies of this Annexation Ordinance and three (3) copies of the Annexation Plat, containing a legal description of the annexation parcel, with the County Clerk and Recorder of Chaffee County, Colorado, with directions to the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder to file one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Division of Local Government of the Department of Local Affairs of the State of Colorado and one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Colorado Department of Revenue; and
C. File one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map in the office of the County Assessor of Chaffee County, Colorado.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING AT A PUBLIC HEARING, on the 5th of November, 2019, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 5th of November, 2019 and set for second reading on the 19th day of November, 2019.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL, by the City Council on the 19th day of November, 2019.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
_________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 8th day of November, 2019, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 22nd day of November, 2019.
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail November 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.