PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Salida
410 W Highway 50
Salida, Colorado 81201
The City of Salida is requesting bids from interested teams for construction of 5 new flow through outdoor soaking pools. The Salida Department of Parks and Recreation is proposing to construct the soaking pools and associated mechanical, flat and landscape work at Centennial Park adjacent to the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center (410 W Rainbow Blvd, Salida CO). Bids will be received at the Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201 or online at the website below until 3:00 PM, Feb 28, 2020. They will be opened, read aloud and tabulated at 10:00 AM on March 2, 2020.
The Outdoor Soaking Pools Project will be constructed using an existing drawing set. The project consists of several smaller outdoor soaking pools, in ground heated deck, landscaping, fencing, pump/control house, pavilion, and associated site improvements. Copies of contract documents and RFQ can be found at Rocky Mountain E-purchasing at: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1
There shall be a recommended pre-bid meeting on Feb 6, 2020 at 10:30am. Attendance is virtual and can be accessed here:
Join Hangouts Meet
Join by phone
+1 401-753-9396
PIN: 906 497 497 #
Purpose of the meeting is to go over project goals with prospective bidders, to review the areas of work, and to answer any questions.
The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Dates of Advertisement: Jan 27, 28, and Feb 3, 2020
/s/ Mike Post
Director of Parks and Recreation
Published in The Mountain Mail January 27, 28 and February 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.