PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice to Bid
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is accepting sealed bids for grazing on the Mount Shavano and Mount Ouray State Wildlife Areas. Bid packets can be picked up at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office - Salida Service Center, 7405 West Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 13 and 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.