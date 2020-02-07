PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on February 24th, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on the application of Kyle Buskist. The applicant is requesting approval for a variance on the property located at 325 W. Park Ave, legally known as Tract in Block 206 of Eddy Bros Addition and Part of Vacated Alley, City of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The purpose of the request is to receive a variance for a minimum front lot line setback for a garage addition. This is a re-application for a previously approved variance that is required due to an earlier measurement error by the applicant’s surveyor (the locations of the proposed buildings remain unchanged). The minimum front lot line setback for buildings zoned Single-Family Residential (R-1) is 30 feet. The applicant is requesting a variance of up to 13 feet for the addition, to match the corner of the existing garage which is set back 17 feet from the front lot line facing W. Park Ave. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department at (719) 530-2634.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.