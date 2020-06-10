PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Sharon K. Carr, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30015

All persons having claims against the above named estate is required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before November 1, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Paul Mason

16055 Old Forest Point, Ste 301

Monument, CO 80132

Paul Mason, Attorney at Law

16055 Old Forest Point, Ste 301

Monument, CO 80132

Phone Number: 719-428-4495

E-mail: paralegal@mlapg.com

FAX Number: 719-422-7240

Atty. Reg. #: 43377

Published in The Mountain Mail June 3, 10 and 17, 2020

