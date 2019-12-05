PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids in an envelope marked:
Town of Buena Vista 2019 Railroad Street Improvements
will be received and opened on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. by the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado at the Public Works Department, 755 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Plans, specifications and bid forms will be distributed electronically only and are available at www.rgengineers.com under Project Bidding and will be available on December 6th, 2019.
All bids must be accompanied by a bid security in an amount of at least 5% of the Bid, in the form of a certified check payable to the Town of Buena Vista or bid bond. The check or bond will be retained by the Town if the successful bidder refuses or fails to enter into a contract with the Town. Bids shall be valid for forty-five (45) consecutive calendar days from the bid date.
The Town of Buena Vista 2019 Railroad Improvements consists of reconstruction of the east side of Railroad Avenue from the intersection of Marquette Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue including asphalt removal/replacement, concrete curb/gutter/ramp/crosspan installation, installation of infiltration galleries, pavement markings/delineators/signs and other associated items.
Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after the time fixed for bid opening.
The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities or technical defects as the best interests of the Town may be served, and may reject any and all bids, and shall award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder as determined by the Town.
Please send the billing, along with the proof of publication, to
Attention: Phillip Puckett
Town Administrator
10 E Main St.
P.O. Box 2002
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Please also email a proof of publication to jlandry@rgengineers.com
Sincerely,
RG and Associates, LLC.
Jim Landry, P.E., CWP
Chief Operating Officer
Published in The Mountain Mail December 5 and 12, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.