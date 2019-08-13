PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A
MAJOR SITE PLAN REVIEW AND
PUD MODIFICATION
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, in the Pinon Room of the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. The Commission will consider a Major Site Plan application per Section 6.5.1 of the Unified Development Code for a proposed 110,000 square foot manufacturing and office use and consider a PUD Modification per Section 6.4.2 of the Unified Development Code for a proposed adjustment to the number of lots and to the setbacks in the Colorado Center PUD zone district. Both applications are for a property located south of McCombs Street and east of McCormick Place.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 13, 2019
